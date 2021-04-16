© Instagram / Celine Dion





Celine Dion shares sad news with heartfelt message to fans and UK man changes name to Celine Dion after getting ‘way too drunk’





UK man changes name to Celine Dion after getting ‘way too drunk’ and Celine Dion shares sad news with heartfelt message to fans





Last News:

Nostalgic hamburger and hot dog joint coming to Easton Public Market.

Thirdhand smoke exposure linked to fabric type, heat, and humidity.

Lose the blues and bring back color to our mental well-being.

Family of Kristin Smart releases statement on the arrests of Paul and Ruben Flores.

Democrats’ Supreme Court Expansion Plan Draws Resistance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Wants an Answer from the CDC.

Denbury Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for May 6, 2021.

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft.

This Month in La Jolla History: The Light turns on; rail extension; 'Neptunia'; more.

Covid-19 News: Live Updates.

Governor Lamont Provides Update on Connecticut's Coronavirus Response Efforts.

Asian-American Lawmakers Press Biden on Hate Crimes, Cabinet Representation.