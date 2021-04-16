© Instagram / Kate McKinnon





'SNL' and Kate McKinnon Perfectly Parody Lesbian Period Dramas and Kate McKinnon and Dan Levy Try to One-Up Each Other Over a Bowl of Tostitos





'SNL' and Kate McKinnon Perfectly Parody Lesbian Period Dramas and Kate McKinnon and Dan Levy Try to One-Up Each Other Over a Bowl of Tostitos





Last News:

Kate McKinnon and Dan Levy Try to One-Up Each Other Over a Bowl of Tostitos and 'SNL' and Kate McKinnon Perfectly Parody Lesbian Period Dramas

How the chip shortage got so bad -- and why it's so hard to fix.

On Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby and what we can learn from an MLB clubhouse.

Fitch Assigns 'AA' Rating to $149MM WCSA Dedicated Tax Revs; Downgrades Outstanding.

In the Earth review: Cosmic horror in the void between technology and magic.

Florida legislation limits chokehold use, sets standards on use of force investigations.

Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill.

Whitehall City Council expected to vote May 4 on Norton Crossing DORA.

‘Violation of the zoning code’: Update on Kansas Airbnb deadly shooting.

Texas courts ignore federal ban on evictions.

Report on Medicare Compliance Volume 30, Number 14. News Briefs: April 2021 #2.

Cricut To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021.

Stateside: Rep. Meijer on Afghanistan; tattoos for fat bodies; St. Clair restaurateur on COVID surge.