© Instagram / Alicia Keys





Girl on fire: Alicia Keys surprises school students in Saudi Arabia and Alicia Keys Shared Her 10-Minute Makeup Routine for an Effortless Glow at 40





Alicia Keys Shared Her 10-Minute Makeup Routine for an Effortless Glow at 40 and Girl on fire: Alicia Keys surprises school students in Saudi Arabia





Last News:

Man killed by daughter and boyfriend: police.

K.D. Nixon Talks Spring Ball and USC's WR Room.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Decided to Go Their 'Separate Ways' Last Week, Says Source.

How to restore the loss of smell and taste after COVID-19.

Fort Jackson soldier arrested after a video showed him pushing and threatening a young Black man.

ACA Member Talks Social Media and Reg F in Interview.

Randall and Lohse Named MAC Doubles Team of the Week.

WATCH LIVE: Snow and rain in Colorado.

As Biden Sets Pullout, 13 Docs Trace War in Afghanistan & Impact.

Police find several guns and drugs after traffic stop.

For Spurs, balance between rest and winning is hard to come by.

City, county and school leaders unanimously approve plan for internet equity in Alachua County.