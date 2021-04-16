© Instagram / jodie foster





The Mauritanian movie review: Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch face-off in enraging and engaging true-life drama and ‘A potential it has never reached’: Jodie Foster’s hope for a future America





‘A potential it has never reached’: Jodie Foster’s hope for a future America and The Mauritanian movie review: Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch face-off in enraging and engaging true-life drama





Last News:

President Biden Live Updates: Blinken Visits Afghanistan and More.

Former UF athlete and NFL punter Johnny Townsend continues to give back to the community.

MDH gives update on 'pause' on Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the rise in 'breakthrough' COVID cases.

Philadelphia AccuWeather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Prison assault reignites debate over New York solitary confinement law.

'Terribly disappointing and, I think, completely unprofessional'.

'Fast 9' director says 'never say never' to 'Jurassic World' crossover.

President Biden Live Updates: Blinken Visits Afghanistan and More.

WPD officers give back, replace windows on woman's home.

Madison LeCroy speaks out on Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez breakup.

Bill seeks to give more NC tax breaks on COVID-19 loans.

Trump official delayed releasing information on cancer-linked chemical in Illinois: watchdog.