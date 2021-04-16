© Instagram / jim parsons





Big Bang Theory creators disagreed about casting Jim Parsons and See Jim Parsons' blond hair in this new magazine cover





Big Bang Theory creators disagreed about casting Jim Parsons and See Jim Parsons' blond hair in this new magazine cover





Last News:

See Jim Parsons' blond hair in this new magazine cover and Big Bang Theory creators disagreed about casting Jim Parsons

Senator Booker Reintroduces the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act to Transform the Immigration Detention System and End Inhumane Conditions at Facilities.

Edinson Cavani eases Manchester United past Granada and into semis.

Belvidere PD: 3 men wanted for aggravated battery, 2 arrested.

White House avoids stance on SALT cap but notes it could add 'significantly' to costs.

3 Must-reads on veterinary cardiology.

Hailey council nears consensus on new garbage rate.

Fire Dept Breaks Ground On New Station.

Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (1-5 on agg): Gunners reach Europa League semi-finals.

VIDEO: Tulsa city leaders comment on mask mandate as it nears ending.

Trans-Tasman bubble: 'Tens of thousands' due to fly on first day of quarantine-free travel.

Seminole commissioner calls for end to county's mask mandate.

Orioles' bats stay quiet, Mariners win 2-1 to complete doubleheader sweep.