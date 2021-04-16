© Instagram / lorde





New Zealand singer Lorde makes rare appearance in friend’s Instagram post and Lorde covers Bruce Springsteen tune in duet (video)





Lorde covers Bruce Springsteen tune in duet (video) and New Zealand singer Lorde makes rare appearance in friend’s Instagram post





Last News:

Wade Allison makes NHL debut for Flyers, while Cam York’s climb is delayed.

4 reasons Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are the true favorites in the East.

Justin Bieber, Astro, IU, Brave Girls And Lee Jin-Hyuk: This Week’s 10 Bestselling Singles In Korea.

Jim Mora, Jr Answers my Questions on Eagles and the Draft.

Coronavirus tracker: California reported 2,446 new cases and 184 new deaths as of April 14.

One-and-done: LSU’s Cam Thomas declares for NBA Draft.

Pelosi rebuffs Democratic measure to pack the Supreme Court.

Meet the Calallen Lady Cats 2020-2021.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs GM wins tax battle as judge calls CRA's position 'absurd'.

Barrie Fire receives almost $40K for enhanced training, inspections.

West Virginia gov signs needle exchange program regulations.

LisaRaye & Da Brat Seemingly Make Up At Rapper's 47th Birthday Party.