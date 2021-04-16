‘Spenser Confidential’ Review: Good Guy P.I. and ‘Spenser Confidential’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke Team Up in Netflix Action Comedy

© Instagram / spenser confidential





Last News:

Mayor's budget focuses on return to normalcy.

Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' after GOP congressman feuds with Fauci.

Man arrested in connection to Walgreens Pharmacy robbery.

Teen's clear vision takes optometry program to the next level.

Springfield to lift some occupancy limits Friday in next phase of Road to Recovery plan.

Northeast Community College to host COVID friendly in-person graduation.

Asia-Pacific stocks rise after Dow soars to record close overnight; China's first quarter GDP print ahead.

Oklahoma bill seeking to protect drivers who run over protesters heads to governor’s desk.

Florida Gov. DeSantis to sign 'anti-riot' bill into law, office says.

Arraez the 'lightning bolt' sparks walk off.

Federal government extending tax deadline day to May 17.

Weld commissioners stick to ‘personal responsibility’ approach as state turns over most COVID-19 restrictions to local governments.