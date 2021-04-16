Rediscovering Star Trek Discovery: “Terra Firma, Part 2” and Star Trek Discovery: Biggest Unanswered Questions for Season 3
By: Emily Brown
2021-04-16 03:44:53
Star Trek Discovery: Biggest Unanswered Questions for Season 3 and Rediscovering Star Trek Discovery: «Terra Firma, Part 2»
John Corbett Swears on Chanel Aidan Is Returning for HBO Max’s Sex and the City Reboot.
Council delays decision on Kings Highway Bridge.
NASCAR makes debut on ice track.
I-Team: Teenagers who tried to dismember Las Vegas father’s body planned to run off to California, police say.
Cameron Smith shoots career-low 62 to take first-round lead at RBC Heritage.
Mayor Gloria Proposes $4.6 Billion Budget To Help City Recover From COVID-19.
Crews work to fix water main break in St. Andrews.
FCC grants car manufacturers permission to install sensors to prevent hot-car deaths.
Parker Fox commits to Minnesota.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Harley dealer works to make sure no child sleeps on the floor.
A moment to acknowledge Sexual Assault Awareness Month.