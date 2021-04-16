© Instagram / malcolm in the middle





‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz, wife Paige Price welcome baby boy and Whatever Happened To Lois From Malcolm In The Middle?





Whatever Happened To Lois From Malcolm In The Middle? and ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz, wife Paige Price welcome baby boy





Last News:

Amazon and Microsoft team up to defend against facial recognition lawsuits.

Gophers hoops lands Division II All-American and Minnesota native Parker Fox.

Overton selected for Communities for Kids Initiative.

Over 750 properties in Butte, Shasta, Siskiyou and Trinity county cleared of fire debris.

Column: Lizzo is breaking boundaries — and bringing others with her.

In a jam-packed shelter for the expelled, Mexican families and Central Americans cling to hope.

Dodgers pay tribute to baseball legend on Jackie Robinson Day.

VW ID.4 named among top 10 electric vehicles for 2021 and more business news.

‘Raining and raining’: Kansas City storm predicted to last most of Friday.

This Indiana Jones and Darth Vader Theory Will Blow Your Mind.

EXPLAINER: Can cops stop drivers for hanging air fresheners?

‘Amazing story’: Honduran mother and her daughters leave sanctuary for a new home.