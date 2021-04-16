© Instagram / the devil wears prada





NEWS: The Devil Wears Prada announce 'Zombie II' livestream! and The Devil Wears Prada announce new EP: "The heaviest music of our career…"





Last News:

New Law aims to reign in police and planning for Alabama cities.

Parents and community activists call for Gov. Ducey to veto GOP bill they say erases LGBTQ history in Arizona schools.

Music and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons.

New laws target housing discrimination.

Anne Arundel varsity roundup, April 15: Severn tennis beats 6-time defending MIAA champs Gilman.

Cyber Security in Healthcare Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027 – KSU.

Impact Minerals pursues lookalike PGE-nickel-copper and gold discoveries at greenfield WA projects.

Study finds young US Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk.

Vikings Fall To Boise State On The Road.

Man injured after vehicle fell on him in Nicholas County.

GOP obsessed with Fauci because he’s a symbol of their ‘attack on science’: Bush strategist.

Edmonton nursing professor among experts advising federal government on 'she-cession'.