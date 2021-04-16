© Instagram / the good dinosaur





'The Good Dinosaur': Review and 'The Good Dinosaur' moved to 2015, leaving Pixar with no 2014 film





'The Good Dinosaur': Review and 'The Good Dinosaur' moved to 2015, leaving Pixar with no 2014 film





Last News:

'The Good Dinosaur' moved to 2015, leaving Pixar with no 2014 film and 'The Good Dinosaur': Review

CSN Athletics welcome fans for baseball, softball and soccer.

Everyone 16 and older in Washington state now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

'All Net Arena' submits documents and bond before county deadline.

DOH reports multiple COVID clusters associated with tourism and schools on Maui.

Young Braves fan from Charleston gifted home run ball by Phillies fan in touching moment.

Ivanka Trump Got the COVID Vaccine and Her Dad's Minions Are Pissed.

Minister visits paramedics and ambulance workers on Thursday Island.

8 WV schools targeted for closing, contingent on funding.

DOH reports multiple COVID clusters associated with tourism and schools on Maui.

Minister visits paramedics and ambulance workers on Thursday Island.

LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather for 5th night in Brooklyn Center to call for justice in Wright shooting.

Monroe County principal pleads not guilty to sexually abusing 9 students, troopers say.