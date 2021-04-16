© Instagram / the purge





Bill Maher calls Portland a 'cautionary tale': 'In a world without police,' it's 'The Purge' every night and Exclusive: Frank Grillo confirms plans for The Purge 6 reunion – Film Stories





Bill Maher calls Portland a 'cautionary tale': 'In a world without police,' it's 'The Purge' every night and Exclusive: Frank Grillo confirms plans for The Purge 6 reunion – Film Stories





Last News:

Exclusive: Frank Grillo confirms plans for The Purge 6 reunion – Film Stories and Bill Maher calls Portland a 'cautionary tale': 'In a world without police,' it's 'The Purge' every night

2021 WNBA Draft winners and losers, results: Charli Collier goes No. 1 to Wings as Dallas owns the night.

VA Sens. Kaine and Warner reintroduce legislation to reduce gun violence.

Groups give warm meals, helping hand to homeless living under Kennedy Expressway.

LAPD releases body camera video in Samuel Ponce shooting.

Oregon COVID-19 cases up 94% from a month ago.

Iran to purchase 60M Russian vaccines as coronavirus surges.

Study on Cotton Belt bridge conversion options gets nod for $32,000 from Waco.

Vote on Milwaukee police chokehold ban delayed for second time.

Heartland students get engineering hands on experience.