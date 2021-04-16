© Instagram / the witch





EXTENDED PREVIEW: Let’s go monster-hunting with LADY BALTIMORE: THE WITCH QUEENS #1 and REVIEW: Studio Ghibli revamped or ruined: “Earwig and the Witch”





REVIEW: Studio Ghibli revamped or ruined: «Earwig and the Witch» and EXTENDED PREVIEW: Let’s go monster-hunting with LADY BALTIMORE: THE WITCH QUEENS #1





Last News:

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Words can hurt or heal.

Drought Emergency: Critically low snowpack and water levels following dry winter.

Artios Awards: ‘Soul,’ Borat’ and ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Among Casting Society of America Winners.

LAPD Bomb Squad And LAFD HazMat Team Deployed To Investigate Contents Of Suspicious Packet Thursday.

The frenzied rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona appears over.

Massachusetts weather: Nor’easter may bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of state, no accumulation to oth.

Lynchburg group sues over being called «insurrectionists» following Jan. 6 riots.

Natasha tries taxidermy: the wild, wonderful world of the museum makers.

Careless hockey from Leafs in loss to Jets.

With first place on the line, Panthers trade blows with Lightning, but fall in overtime.

Video of Chicago Police Fatally Shooting Adam Toledo Is Released.