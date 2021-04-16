© Instagram / jumanji 2





Filming for 'Jumanji 2' starring Dwayne Johnson kicks off in Newnan with snow scene and Awkwafina in Talks to Join Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart in 'Jumanji 2' (Exclusive)





Filming for 'Jumanji 2' starring Dwayne Johnson kicks off in Newnan with snow scene and Awkwafina in Talks to Join Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart in 'Jumanji 2' (Exclusive)





Last News:

Awkwafina in Talks to Join Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart in 'Jumanji 2' (Exclusive) and Filming for 'Jumanji 2' starring Dwayne Johnson kicks off in Newnan with snow scene

Social work graduate students form Queer Student Alliance.

Mesa teen shot and killed less than a mile from home.

A quick round up of privacy highlights for Q1 of 2021.

Behind the Scenes of This Year’s Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar Nominees.

Rice Market.

Three WMU students recount experience after they say their drinks were drugged.

Amazon DSP, Ad Console Report Strong Growth in Q1.

Costa, Valadao, Feinstein taking action on California’s water situation.

First doses on hold, mobile sites scrapped as Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause impacts Florida.

ON THIS DAY: April 16, 1951, Point State Park fountain design approved by committee.