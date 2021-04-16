© Instagram / joker movie





5 Reasons Jared Leto Should Get His Own Joker Movie (& 5 Reasons He Shouldn’t) and Jared Leto Reportedly Wants An R-Rated Joker Movie





5 Reasons Jared Leto Should Get His Own Joker Movie (& 5 Reasons He Shouldn’t) and Jared Leto Reportedly Wants An R-Rated Joker Movie





Last News:

Jared Leto Reportedly Wants An R-Rated Joker Movie and 5 Reasons Jared Leto Should Get His Own Joker Movie (& 5 Reasons He Shouldn’t)

Early bird gets the trash: Wise County and Norton get advance start on Great American Cleanup.

Tigers vs. Athletics.

Marja Mäkinen appointed as Verkkokauppa.com's Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Bodycam footage details the moment a Cleveland police officer shot and killed an armed suspect.

Jaylen Brown scores 40, Celtics beat Lakers 121-113.

Load Bank Resistors Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Sandvik (Kanthal), Vishay, Tutco-Farnam, Powerohm Resistors, Metal Deploye Resistor.

Class Acts: The Makers.

High Temperature Thermoplastics (HTTs) Market Upcoming Demand And Growth Analysis by Players – Solvay, BASF, Evonik, DowDuPont – The Courier.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cut $6M From Beverly Hills Mansion's Asking Price.

Legislature roundup: Bills on homeless, racist legacy, bullying, unemployment insurance advance.

Online casino's Raya ad causes a stir, police and MCMC take action.