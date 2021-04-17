© Instagram / Julia Roberts





Daniel Moder's Sister Has Said This About Julia Roberts and Julia Roberts' Real Hair Color Is Not Red and Had to Be Dyed Following a Mishap on 'Pretty Woman' Set





Daniel Moder's Sister Has Said This About Julia Roberts and Julia Roberts' Real Hair Color Is Not Red and Had to Be Dyed Following a Mishap on 'Pretty Woman' Set





Last News:

Julia Roberts' Real Hair Color Is Not Red and Had to Be Dyed Following a Mishap on 'Pretty Woman' Set and Daniel Moder's Sister Has Said This About Julia Roberts

After 55 years and an estimated 500000 pies, owner of Fort Worth's Paris Coffee Shop retires.

Full rail closure between Solana Beach and San Diego scheduled this weekend.

Ontario extends stay-home order to six weeks and bans most outdoor gatherings.

Grains mostly, livestock lower.

Weird And Ridiculous Horror Anthology Movies.

Pompeos violated rules on use of State Department resources, IG finds.

'We can't afford to miss it': Doctors on alert for rare blood clots linked to J&J vaccine.

Jacksonville couple says SUV was attacked by group on minibikes.

NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft that will land astronauts on moon for first time since 1972.

Bicycle rider killed on Utah highway after debris lodges in wheel.

Coroner identifies kidnapping suspect killed in head-on collision in Dorchester Co. during chase.

A $1000 bet on Dogecoin at the start of 2021 could now buy a Tesla.