© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





Ian Somerhalder Once Revealed His 1 Regret That Led to Him Getting Killed off 'Lost' and Ian Somerhalders birthday: Is the Vampire Diaries star a wedding officiator?





Ian Somerhalder Once Revealed His 1 Regret That Led to Him Getting Killed off 'Lost' and Ian Somerhalders birthday: Is the Vampire Diaries star a wedding officiator?





Last News:

Ian Somerhalders birthday: Is the Vampire Diaries star a wedding officiator? and Ian Somerhalder Once Revealed His 1 Regret That Led to Him Getting Killed off 'Lost'

California unemployment dips, but joblessness persists.

Jeffree Star hospitalized after Wyoming car crash.

Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba.

Stormont ministers accuse DUP of ‘obstructing’ north-south meetings on languages and transport.

Browns release veteran DT Richardson in salary-cap move.

NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft that will land astronauts on moon for first time since 1972.

Arriving right on time — Baylor's Nugent blazing to records, titles as freshman.

Clinic on wheels helps more women undergo cancer screenings.

Bruins airing on both NESN, NESN+ on Friday due to Sox postponement.

Crews On Scene Of Fire At Body Shop In Butler County.

CMU Professor Hopes to Break the Stigma, Educate Health Care Specialists on Palliative Care.