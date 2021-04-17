Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Sells Florida Mansion After $20 Million Price Drop and Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren on 'Same Page' as Kids Split Time Between Homes During Coronavirus
By: Mia Martinez
2021-04-17 02:12:37
Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Sells Florida Mansion After $20 Million Price Drop and Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren on 'Same Page' as Kids Split Time Between Homes During Coronavirus
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren on 'Same Page' as Kids Split Time Between Homes During Coronavirus and Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Sells Florida Mansion After $20 Million Price Drop
James Bond movies ranked: 007's best, worst and everything in between.
April 16: New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increase slightly.
A day of protest, in-person and virtually, follows firing of Pine-Richland football coach Kasperowicz.
MLB Friday schedule and discussion thread.
Signs of recovery as California adds jobs for 2nd month.
Casper workforce seeing increase in hospitality and retail jobs.
Prosecutor: Troopers used Taser and pepper spray on state Rep. Jewell Jones.
Sooners Welcome Wildcats for Season Finale.
Fit and Well Idaho: The Serenity Garden to hold memorial service on April 24.
Facebook’s Plan To Build A Kids’ Instagram Gets Blasted By Advocates & Lawmakers.
Deputy fired and arrested after shooting at car during stop.
Google Earth's new Timelapse feature depicts climate change across decades.