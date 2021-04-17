© Instagram / red hot chili peppers





Zoe Scott entertains neighbour Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Malibu, with her “beautiful” voice and The Red Hot Chili Peppers Tension Filled Saturday Night Live Performance





The Red Hot Chili Peppers Tension Filled Saturday Night Live Performance and Zoe Scott entertains neighbour Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Malibu, with her «beautiful» voice





Last News:

NASA chooses SpaceX to put first woman and person of color on the moon.

NASA chooses SpaceX to put first woman and person of color on the moon.

Felix Silla Dies: Cousin Itt On TV’s ‘The ‘Addams Family’ Was 84.

Robert Williams, Evan Fournier out vs. Warriors on Saturday night.

Biden administration forces taxpayers to fund the trafficking of aborted baby body parts, says Family Research Council.

Jackson apartment building burns, 1 taken to hospital.

Bears sign Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal.

Oklahoma bill to allow robotic package delivery awaits governor’s signature.

Ousted coach Eric Kasperowicz reapplies to lead Pine-Richland football team.

4-star Quincey McAdoo commits to Hogs.

The Hartford agrees to pay $650M in Boy Scouts bankruptcy.

Fargo Brewing is ready to get the party started in revamped taproom, events center.