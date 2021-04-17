© Instagram / red hot chili peppers





Zoe Scott entertains neighbour Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Malibu, with her “beautiful” voice and Flea gives his approval of Nandi Bushell’s cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Under The Bridge’





Flea gives his approval of Nandi Bushell’s cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Under The Bridge’ and Zoe Scott entertains neighbour Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Malibu, with her «beautiful» voice





Last News:

Cowboys’ biggest problem — a lack of NFL-caliber talent — is fixable, and sooner than you think.

City and police union still stuck on discipline with one contract negotiation session to go.

Staunton City Council talks tax rate, recycling, and school funding.

City and police union still stuck on discipline with one contract negotiation session to go.

Ride and Dine With Mom on the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad.

AAA reminds drivers to get your car checked before heading on a trip.

Rafting, fishing, camping await at Lees Ferry on the Colorado River.

Prince Philip’s funeral: 'Nervous' Royal aides ‘on eggshells’ amid Harry and William rift.

Laurens County hoping to resolve litter major problem.

Judge denies teen dad's attempt to be tried as juvenile in death of newborn.

Far-right Oath Keepers member is first suspect to plead guilty in US Capitol riot.

Sawyer International Airport to soon adjust flight schedules.