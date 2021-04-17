© Instagram / kris kristofferson





Watch Lukas Nelson Perform Kris Kristofferson/Ronnie Milsap's "Please Don't Tell Me How the Story Ends" and At 82, country legend/actor Kris Kristofferson isn’t done yet





Watch Lukas Nelson Perform Kris Kristofferson/Ronnie Milsap's «Please Don't Tell Me How the Story Ends» and At 82, country legend/actor Kris Kristofferson isn’t done yet





Last News:

At 82, country legend/actor Kris Kristofferson isn’t done yet and Watch Lukas Nelson Perform Kris Kristofferson/Ronnie Milsap's «Please Don't Tell Me How the Story Ends»

Prince Philip's 'fortitude and faith' will be remembered at funeral.

4-16-2021 Racism, riots, homelessness and more….

Torrence, Hight, Stanfield, and Smith lead opening-day fields in Las Vegas.

Detroit's Shaun Robinson talks about her Lifetime movie series including 'Lust' and 'Envy'.

Miles Bridges knows humility. It's how he discovered the Hornets' truth — and his own.

President Joe Biden to lift Trump-era refugee cap in May following criticism from Democrats.

Brothers amplify positivity in their community.

Fyre Festival settlement may award ticket holders more than $7,000 each.

The Flatiron District in downtown Omaha to add mixed-income housing and more.

Young Adult Author Pamela Harris Makes Virtual Visit.

Police met by activists during Aston Park homeless camp removal.

Steelers Draft Preview 2021: Wide Receiver.