© Instagram / colin farrell





Voyagers: Watch This Exclusive Clip from the Colin Farrell & Lily-Rose Depp Sci-Fi Film and Daredevil Was the First Time Colin Farrell Used His Irish Accent in an American Film





Voyagers: Watch This Exclusive Clip from the Colin Farrell & Lily-Rose Depp Sci-Fi Film and Daredevil Was the First Time Colin Farrell Used His Irish Accent in an American Film





Last News:

Daredevil Was the First Time Colin Farrell Used His Irish Accent in an American Film and Voyagers: Watch This Exclusive Clip from the Colin Farrell & Lily-Rose Depp Sci-Fi Film

What we learned in Memphis football spring game from QB competition to top newcomers.

Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China.

The US risks forcing China’s hand on Taiwan.

Mosby denies the existence of a tax lien on property.

Goalie Kenneth Vermeer leaves LAFC on eve of season opener.

Senators, Oilers road underdogs on Saturday NHL odds.

Kansas City police standoff underway on East 30th Street.

Highlights: Youngstown State sweeps Oakland on double-digit strikeout effort from Buffenbarger.

Former FedEx worker behind Indianapolis mass shooting was on FBI’s radar last year.

Attack on Titan's Final Manga Volume to Include New Story Pages.

Instant observations: Sixers withstand Clippers shooting barrage to hold on for win.

Photos: Tony Harrison, Bryant Perrella.