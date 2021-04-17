© Instagram / colin farrell





Colin Farrell Looks Almost Unrecognizable as He Debuts Shaved Head and Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as The Penguin and more star snaps





Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as The Penguin and more star snaps and Colin Farrell Looks Almost Unrecognizable as He Debuts Shaved Head





Last News:

Man and woman dead after car crashes into tow truck and catches fire in west Phoenix.

MDS, CMML Pipelines Inch Closer to Arrival of Targeted Therapies.

Global Seal Strips Market Forecasts by Global Industry Revenue and Demand Analysis in 2026 – KSU.

Padres activate Tatis ahead of big series against Dodgers.

COVID In Colorado: Muslim Worshippers Observe Holy Month Of Ramadan With Some Changes.

Communities on edge following mass shooting in Indiana.

Positively Tennessee: 4-year-old determined to walk on his own.

US, Japan show united front on China in Biden's first summit.

School Sports Roundup: Lynn Tech swim team caps off perfect season on Senior Night.

World’s cartoonists on this week’s events.

10 Excellent Horror Flicks on Tubi That No One Has Has Heard Of (But Should).

Flipper fervour on the St. John's waterfront.