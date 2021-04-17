'Felicity' Star Keri Russell Reveals a Joke Actually Led To That Infamous Haircut and 'Star Wars' fans, rejoice! Take a look at Keri Russell's new 'Rise of Skywalker' character
By: Madison Clark
2021-04-17 06:23:10
'Felicity' Star Keri Russell Reveals a Joke Actually Led To That Infamous Haircut and 'Star Wars' fans, rejoice! Take a look at Keri Russell's new 'Rise of Skywalker' character
'Star Wars' fans, rejoice! Take a look at Keri Russell's new 'Rise of Skywalker' character and 'Felicity' Star Keri Russell Reveals a Joke Actually Led To That Infamous Haircut
CAPS launches Earth Day quiz: environmental protection, population growth, and immigration--can you connect the dots?
Bonino stays hot with goal, assist as Wild defeat Sharks 3-2.
Brooks scores 32, Grizzlies pull away to beat Bulls 126-115.
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the second day in a row: Check fuel prices on April 17.
COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Increase To 500 Statewide.
4 people shot at vigil on Detroit's east side.
Buying spirits on a Sunday? A House bill is aiming to do just that.
Fairfax County police renewing focus on officers' mental health.
Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Comments on Pam Melroy Nomination.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in SOS Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOS.
A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Friday, April 16, 2021.