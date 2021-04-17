© Instagram / john david washington





John David Washington Thinks Tenet 2 is Happening and We Think So Too, Here’s Why and John David Washington on Zendaya’s Versatility and Why He ‘Desperately Needed’ to Make ‘Malcolm & Marie’





John David Washington Thinks Tenet 2 is Happening and We Think So Too, Here’s Why and John David Washington on Zendaya’s Versatility and Why He ‘Desperately Needed’ to Make ‘Malcolm & Marie’





Last News:

John David Washington on Zendaya’s Versatility and Why He ‘Desperately Needed’ to Make ‘Malcolm & Marie’ and John David Washington Thinks Tenet 2 is Happening and We Think So Too, Here’s Why

Bill seeks parity for feline hit-and-runs.

County Lines Divide Neighboring Restaurants Between Fully Open And Socially-Distanced.

Roger Osmun: HB 544 is wrong for New Hampshire.

Brookover to bowl at Duquesne.

Science is awesome.

Don Perdue: One meeting brought hope and solutions.

TGA admits minors mistakenly given AstraZeneca vaccine and says woman’s death an ‘atypical case’.

‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ Take Top Honors at Annie Awards.

Randleman's hopes derailed by injuries in first-round playoff loss at St. Pauls.

PREP FOOTBALL: Defense comes though in clutch as MPGL fends off Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 20-12.

Once again, volcanic Caribbean island looks to recovery.

Father and daughter recall near-death experience a decade ago :: WRAL.com.