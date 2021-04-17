© Instagram / popeyes





Plan submitted for Popeyes restaurant and Bridgeton Popeyes employee shoots man in restaurant





Bridgeton Popeyes employee shoots man in restaurant and Plan submitted for Popeyes restaurant





Last News:

Crosslake: Council takes no disciplinary action on respectful workplace complaint.

A great week for celebrating the Earth and tennis.

Sharon Osbourne 'angry and hurt' after The Talk departure.

Their View: Bottom trawling harms the ocean — and the climate.

Jones stars in contest of passing.

Global Learning Charter returns students full-time after remote for one year.

Florida takes series opener for 13th consecutive win over Mizzou.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC.

Minister Šircelj at informal video conference of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council.