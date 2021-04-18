© Instagram / Bruno Mars





Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's lovechild and Fortnite is getting a Bruno Mars emote





Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's lovechild and Fortnite is getting a Bruno Mars emote





Last News:

Fortnite is getting a Bruno Mars emote and Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's lovechild

Sunday, April 18 – NBA scores, updates news, stats, highlights and top fantasy performers.

Fantasy baseball daily notes -- Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday.

Guardiola always insisted Man City winning four major trophies was nearly impossible. He was right.

Iran and Israel edging closer to the abyss.

New York City FC at DC United preview, odds and prediction.

In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace.

Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

Rosen, A Leading and Longstanding Firm, Encourages Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action.

John and Janet Ashcroft: In J&J appeal of talc-cancer verdict, remember corporate cover-ups and deception.

Man accused of stealing truck and trailer arrested in Evansville.

BBNBA: Randle explodes in victory over Doncic and the Mavericks, Timberwolves defeat Adebayo and Heat.

Richmond police investigating fatal hit-and-run in South Side.