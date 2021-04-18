With JJ Abrams Involved, Chris Pine Knows 'Star Trek' Movies Will Be Great and X-Men: Chris Pine suits up as Cyclops in stunning new image
By: Madison Clark
2021-04-18 00:18:14
With JJ Abrams Involved, Chris Pine Knows 'Star Trek' Movies Will Be Great and X-Men: Chris Pine suits up as Cyclops in stunning new image
X-Men: Chris Pine suits up as Cyclops in stunning new image and With JJ Abrams Involved, Chris Pine Knows 'Star Trek' Movies Will Be Great
Pals now competing: Cora, La Russa reunite.
Andy Berke reflects on eight years of crisis and renewal as mayor of Chattanooga.
Falcon and Winter Soldier: Sam Gets His Captain America Suit From the Wakandans.
REVIEW: Netflix's Yuri Movie Ride or Die Is Lurid and Way Too Long.
Lord of the Rings: Every Major Event That Could Happen In The Amazon Series.
Chelsea 1-0 Man City: Thomas Tuchel proving Roman Abramovich's well-worn formula works.
Volcanic activity worldwide 17 Apr 2021: Fuego volcano, Reventador, Sangay, Sinabung, Sakurajima, Le...
Crews filming on LST 325 this week.
Brewers' Yelich put on 10-day injured list with sore back.
Police tactics change on fifth night of Brooklyn Center unrest.
One injured in Waterloo motorcycle accident on Friday night.
Reflections on a Royal Funeral Amid a Pandemic.