When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind' and Olivia Newton-John reflects on John Travolta's 'beautiful' late wife Kelly Preston
By: Samantha Thompson
2021-04-18 01:13:30
When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind' and Olivia Newton-John reflects on John Travolta's 'beautiful' late wife Kelly Preston
Olivia Newton-John reflects on John Travolta's 'beautiful' late wife Kelly Preston and When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind'
John, Lauritsen spearhead Bartlesville golfers to 2nd place.
Area parks and recreation services gearing up for delayed summer season.
News in Clarksville: Cat injury, LG jobs, pedestrian deaths and other top stories this week.
Oklahoma run-rules Texas again.
Buckeyes Fall in Extras 5-4 – Ohio State Buckeyes.
Deadpool Was Secretly the Best Part of Marvel's Civil War Comic Event.
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 18th April 2021.
BTC/USD Buying Pressure Emerges Just Below 59784 Technical Support: Sally Ho's Technical Analysis 18 April 2021 BTC.
GILBERT HITS WALK-OFF ON BIRTHDAY AS JAGS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER.
Attorney discusses Hilton principal on paid leave, hired after criminal offense.
Field Hockey Tops Bentley in Spring Game on Senior Day.