© Instagram / seth macfarlane





Seth MacFarlane Has Another Sci-Fi TV Show In The Works and Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane to Release Showtunes Album





Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane to Release Showtunes Album and Seth MacFarlane Has Another Sci-Fi TV Show In The Works





Last News:

The Moments And Details You Might Have Missed At Prince Philip's Funeral.

Dustdevils and Lady Chaps Face Off in Vital LSC Doubleheader.

Edmonds Art Beat: What to see, hear and do around town.

‘It Was Devastating’, Thousands Line Up At Brooklyn Center Food Drive.

Mets' deGrom strikes out 9 in row, 1 shy of Seaver's record.

Potential exposure to COVID-19 in both Central and Northern Zones, several flights.

Brewers place Yelich on 10-day injured list with sore back.

WATCH: Porch pirate caught on camera in Pine Bluff.

Mixed reaction from Vernon businesses on overdose prevention site.

Scarborough PC MPP speaks out against new government measures: 'This is not the way to help people'.

Effort to allow permitless carrying of handguns sees major breakthrough in Texas House.