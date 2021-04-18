© Instagram / jim parsons





Jim Parsons Secretly Inked 'Sweet Bonus' To Rake In Big Bucks From 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff 'Young Sheldon,' Source Spills and Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Weighs In On Brokeback Mountain And Straight Actors Playing Gay Roles





Jim Parsons Secretly Inked 'Sweet Bonus' To Rake In Big Bucks From 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff 'Young Sheldon,' Source Spills and Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Weighs In On Brokeback Mountain And Straight Actors Playing Gay Roles





Last News:

Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Weighs In On Brokeback Mountain And Straight Actors Playing Gay Roles and Jim Parsons Secretly Inked 'Sweet Bonus' To Rake In Big Bucks From 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff 'Young Sheldon,' Source Spills

With Lambo Doors And Other Cool Features, This Civic Is Made For The Track.

Significant earthquake of magnitude 5.0 just reported 18 km west of Mollendo, Peru.

Leslie siblings, Rebecca and Zac, pushing each other in pursuit of hockey dreams.

UNK students volunteer for the annual Big Event.

Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three in return from injury.

Chants Win Two More on Sunday; Set Program Record with 22 Wins.

Enos, Crocker win seats on Fire District Prudential Committee.

Prime Venture Partners’ Shripati Acharya on how entrepreneurs can build venture-funded tech startups.

boxing/streams.

Scheduling conflicts, COVID-19 force Los Angeles Lakers to skip White House visit on D.C. trip, source says.