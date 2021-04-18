© Instagram / colin farrell





Colin Farrell found 'Voyagers' script a page-turner and 'The Batman': Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as the Penguin





Colin Farrell found 'Voyagers' script a page-turner and 'The Batman': Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as the Penguin





Last News:

'The Batman': Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as the Penguin and Colin Farrell found 'Voyagers' script a page-turner

Paul vs. Askren Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event.

Panthers complete sweep of region with victories over Cyclones.

Mbappe, Sancho and Haaland will hold Liverpool hostage and free Michael Edwards to work his magic.

WATCH: Sparks fly as car completes 360 on I-10, keeps going ‘Fast & Furious’ after hitting wall in New Orleans.

SRH on sticky wicket as batsmen struggle to crack Chepauk puzzle, IPL 2021 cricket.

Nets fly into Miami to play reeling Heat.

Earth Day summit a chance for Biden to show U.S. serious about climate: Trudeau.

NHL to closely monitor teams taking advantage of LTIR cap advantages.

Hurricanes come alive late to top Predators.

Vaccination for 50-59 age group to start from 21st.

Edmonton Oilers get back to work with shutout of Jets.