© Instagram / klaus





The Vampire Diaries: 10 Most Powerful Opponents Klaus Faced and 'The Originals' Creator Julie Plec Thought Klaus and Caroline Ending Up Together Would 'Dishonor Stefan'





The Vampire Diaries: 10 Most Powerful Opponents Klaus Faced and 'The Originals' Creator Julie Plec Thought Klaus and Caroline Ending Up Together Would 'Dishonor Stefan'





Last News:

'The Originals' Creator Julie Plec Thought Klaus and Caroline Ending Up Together Would 'Dishonor Stefan' and The Vampire Diaries: 10 Most Powerful Opponents Klaus Faced

Palm Bay police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run.

Max Borghi returning to WSU Cougars to be ‘best running back in the country’.

LEADING OFF: Twins postponed at Angels because of virus.

Softball Splits with USF on the Road.

West Jordan man held without bail after arrest on 20 felony exploitation charges.

Pedestrian dies on SH12 near Kaihu.

WATCH: Top-100 prospect Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky.

'It's not a third-world problem': Utah's human trafficking survivors, experts bring attention to global issue.

With confidence rising, 'hard to hit' Nick Robertson earns look in Toronto Maple Leafs' top six.

CM Punk Tells Jake Paul Not To Underestimate Ben Askren.

Gaetz friend was lightning rod for controversy in Florida.