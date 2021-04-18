© Instagram / the big short





The Big Short: why the comedy film is being compared to the Gamestop stock saga and People are watching The Big Short to try and understand the Gamestop saga





People are watching The Big Short to try and understand the Gamestop saga and The Big Short: why the comedy film is being compared to the Gamestop stock saga





Last News:

Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence.

Anderson and big early innings lead Brewers to win over the Pirates.

Rojas and Lindor on offense being shut down in game 2.

Madera Unified hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 16+ and their families.

Little Rock man gets 15 years for drug dealing.

Union Countys Coronavirus Case Numbers And Trends This Week.

Prep roundup: Cleveland basketball star Grant Hurst commits to UT-Martin.

Prosecutor on Leave over Statements About Boy Shot by Police.

HIGHLIGHTS: Rambells sweep Dustdevils on senior day.

3 men arrested after gunfire from target practice hits cars on I-90.