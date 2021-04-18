Alfonso Gomez-Rejon On His Second Chance & Erasing Harvey Weinstein’s ‘The Current War’ Cut & Rotten Tomatoes Score and ‘The Current War’ Director Says Weinstein Ruined Film in the Editing Room, New Cut Lands U.S. Release
By: Andrew Garcia
2021-04-18 07:35:04
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon On His Second Chance & Erasing Harvey Weinstein’s ‘The Current War’ Cut & Rotten Tomatoes Score and ‘The Current War’ Director Says Weinstein Ruined Film in the Editing Room, New Cut Lands U.S. Release
‘The Current War’ Director Says Weinstein Ruined Film in the Editing Room, New Cut Lands U.S. Release and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon On His Second Chance & Erasing Harvey Weinstein’s ‘The Current War’ Cut & Rotten Tomatoes Score
Plaid outfits and flyover return to RBC Heritage in 2021 as Round 3 wrapped up Saturday.
USC spring game takeaways: Jaxson Dart's strong start, O-line angst and more highs and lows.
174 acres of farmland protected in town of Saratoga.
Biden bids farewell to a 'forever war'.
Results and highlights: Prograis beats Redkach with bizarre finish.
‘Cold’: Communication breakdown between police failed Joyce Yost.
Wild's Carson Soucy: Churns out helper.
Editorial: WV is on its own in solving economic problems from coal's decline.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly on 7-6 extra inning win over the Giants.