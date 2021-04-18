© Instagram / the giver





Praise to the giver: Our local community foundation and Lois Lowry Says 'The Giver' Was Inspired By Her Father's Memory Loss





Praise to the giver: Our local community foundation and Lois Lowry Says 'The Giver' Was Inspired By Her Father's Memory Loss





Last News:

Lois Lowry Says 'The Giver' Was Inspired By Her Father's Memory Loss and Praise to the giver: Our local community foundation

Mostly sunny and mild Sunday, then becoming cloudy and rainy in the evening.

Boston Red Sox notebook: Matt Andriese, bullpen save the day in series opener; Nick Pivetta’s uptick in veloc.

College roundup: Lycoming men's lacrosse team falls to Arcadia.

'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Said Daniel Brühl Was Impossible To Control on Set.

Ultra-rich Asians eye Singapore luxury homes amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Large group of pelicans play and swim in Osoyoos Lake.

Police Investigating After Man Shot In Garfield.

Snader reflects on 40 years writing for Tribune.

Photos: Construction begins on new apartment buildings, commercial space in East City.

Fiscal package may be on cards to maintain economic recovery amid Covid 2.0.