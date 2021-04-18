© Instagram / maleficent 2





Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer and 'Maleficent 2' features Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer





Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer and 'Maleficent 2' features Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer





Last News:

'Maleficent 2' features Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer and Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer

Barista Spotlight: Local Java's Barbara and Marjorie.

Ask Amy: Man announces his marriage only via Facebook, then wonders where the gifts are.

Jeff Martin.

Close to Home: A survivor says, don’t suffer in silence.

IPL 2021 Live Streaming, DC vs PBKS: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live online and on TV.

Japan, US Urged to «Stop Meddling in China's Domestic Affairs».

Rebels v Brumbies: Five things we learnt.

Mars didn't lose all of its water at once, based on Curiosity rover find.

Interior head Haaland revokes Trump-era orders on energy.

NICK STROBEL: Awaiting Ingenuity's test flight on Mars.

Freedom vehicles on display at fairgrounds.

Doubling down on the beats.