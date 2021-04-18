Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer and 'Maleficent 2' features Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer
© Instagram / maleficent 2

Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer and 'Maleficent 2' features Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer


By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-04-18 10:22:08

Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer and 'Maleficent 2' features Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer


Last News:

'Maleficent 2' features Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer and Angelina Jolie Battles Michelle Pfeiffer in New ‘Maleficent 2’ Trailer

Barista Spotlight: Local Java's Barbara and Marjorie.

Ask Amy: Man announces his marriage only via Facebook, then wonders where the gifts are.

Jeff Martin.

Close to Home: A survivor says, don’t suffer in silence.

IPL 2021 Live Streaming, DC vs PBKS: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live online and on TV.

Japan, US Urged to «Stop Meddling in China's Domestic Affairs».

Rebels v Brumbies: Five things we learnt.

Mars didn't lose all of its water at once, based on Curiosity rover find.

Interior head Haaland revokes Trump-era orders on energy.

NICK STROBEL: Awaiting Ingenuity's test flight on Mars.

Freedom vehicles on display at fairgrounds.

Doubling down on the beats.

  TOP