© Instagram / dora movie





Dora movie is Jumanji meets Indiana Jones and Dora movie has its Australian premiere on the Gold Coast





Dora movie has its Australian premiere on the Gold Coast and Dora movie is Jumanji meets Indiana Jones





Last News:

Artisans of Arkansas.

Jokic and the Nuggets play the Grizzlies.

Kakao's much-anticipated IPO to benefit KB.

Humboldt Sponsors is Hosting a Blood Drive on April 28th – Redheaded Blackbelt.

Can't do anything that's not personal: Alfonso Cuaron on his cinema and 'The Disciple'.

'I went on the Uber Boat and discovered the perfect day out in London for under £10'.

Hetherington sent off for high shot on Holmes.

Plans unveiled for solar farm the size of 125 Wembley pitches.

Stimulus checks, child tax credit: When you need to file an amended tax form -- or don't.