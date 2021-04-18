© Instagram / new movie releases





Family guide to new movie releases and New movie releases: April 1, 2021





New movie releases: April 1, 2021 and Family guide to new movie releases





Last News:

«LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Giannis, that's it?»: Kendrick Perkins calls out Steve Kerr for not...

Why the little things matter: How small and seemingly harmless nuances lead to greater danger for women.

National Arts Center Opens in Kostanai Region.

45-year-old Ghanaian Lyft driver and father of 5 killed in the US.

Quirky headline acts heading to Queensland carnival.

QPR boss reflects on 2-1 win at Middlesbrough and has praise for debutant.

Police on scene of possible active shooter reported at tavern in Kenosha County.

V.com weekend vote: Do you put your bow thumb on the leather, or 'in the notch' below it?

Child calls out retailer on pockets.

Afghanistan paid highest price for America's failed war on terror.

CARIBBEAT: Volcanic eruptions continue on St. Vincent, residents get relief, but COVID fears loom.