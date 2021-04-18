© Instagram / best movies on amazon prime





What to watch today: 5 best movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar and The 25 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now





The 25 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now and What to watch today: 5 best movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar





Last News:

TRACK AND FIELD: Neah Bay boys, girls win at Crescent meet.

Prep football: West Central gets physical in rout of South Beloit.

Amazon's AirPods competitors are here.

High court rules in Stockton suit.

Lebanon's army chief tries to draw line between military and rulers as crisis bites.

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup and Mostert end van Gisbergen's winning streak.

Surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths continues in Pakistan – latest updates.

Drug use among older adults a 'hidden epidemic'.

How well Asda, Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl are enforcing masks and social distancing.

PREP ROUNDUP: East Jefferson soccer beats PA on penalty kicks.

Sports on TV: Sunday, April 18, 2021.