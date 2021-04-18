© Instagram / angry birds 2





Development news: Halo series gets director, first teaser for Angry Birds 2, more and Rovio revels in Angry Birds 2 revenue





Rovio revels in Angry Birds 2 revenue and Development news: Halo series gets director, first teaser for Angry Birds 2, more





Last News:

A closed door, and a prayer.

Monroe Farmers Market returns May 1.

Adobe founder and PDF developer Charles 'Chuck' Geschke dies at age 81.

Maine Observer: Pandemic pounds reach panic level.

Senior Muslim cleric Qaradawi contracts COVID-19.

Manchester United news and transfers LIVE Rashford and Pogba latest plus early Burnley team news.

Memorial service in Nova Scotia marks one year since mass shooting started.

BSC still on track to complete both historic projects on its schedule.

Source spills beans on recall bid against Aichi governor : The Asahi Shimbun.

If it's safe to shop, it's safe for school.

Wood expected to start for San Francisco against Miami.