© Instagram / sonic the hedgehog movie





Home comfort: The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is now available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime and Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel production to start in March 2021





Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel production to start in March 2021 and Home comfort: The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is now available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime





Last News:

Commentary: Dallas-based real estate developer shares success in Lubbock.

Lubbock entertainment in brief.

Financial devastation fosters a sense of community within Nevada's arts industry.

County nixes new shelter plan, expands cold-weather refuge.

Do habit-changing smartphone apps really work?

Ladakh standoff: China refuses to withdraw troops from Hot Springs, Gogra, say reports.

Initiative offers pupils free tutoring on Zoom.

After criticism, Biden says he will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions.

Person injured in late night accident on the Buckman Bridge.

SEND HELP: Baby Boomers busted rolling retro on the byway.

'Jeopardy!' gives Hyannis native a chance to ask questions.