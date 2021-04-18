© Instagram / girls just want to have fun





Listen to Cyndi Lauper's incredible isolated vocals for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and My Mixtape: “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” by Cyndi Lauper





Listen to Cyndi Lauper's incredible isolated vocals for «Girls Just Want to Have Fun» and My Mixtape: «Girls Just Want to Have Fun,» by Cyndi Lauper





Last News:

My Mixtape: «Girls Just Want to Have Fun,» by Cyndi Lauper and Listen to Cyndi Lauper's incredible isolated vocals for «Girls Just Want to Have Fun»

Madness or maddening? NBA's play-in game stirs controversy.

Washington Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber on Davey Martinez’s show of confidence and more...

«A pillar and stalwart.» Charlotte resident and oldest living American dies at 116.

All-American Road: Why Route 66 is important to Missouri and the world in 2021.

After deadliest day of 2021, Oakland reels from gun violence.

US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency.

Here are a few Stockton sites worthy of your Instagram feed.

Man City oppose decision made by Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham on breakaway 'Super League'.

Even years ago, mom knew that for-profit health coverage was like a scam.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as U.S. Capitol riot defence.

'We should ban travelling' to and from India as pandemic rages there, says virologist.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Uttar Pradesh sees recor..ike of 30,596 cases, total caseload rises to 8.51 lakh.