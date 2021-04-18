MOVIE REVIEW: Documentary remembers ‘Harold and Maude’ director Hal Ashby and Harold and Maude review – a honking seal can't save this clunky adaptation
By: Madison Clark
2021-04-18 16:39:52
MOVIE REVIEW: Documentary remembers ‘Harold and Maude’ director Hal Ashby and Harold and Maude review – a honking seal can't save this clunky adaptation
Harold and Maude review – a honking seal can't save this clunky adaptation and MOVIE REVIEW: Documentary remembers ‘Harold and Maude’ director Hal Ashby
3 people killed and 2 injured in shooting in Kenosha, sheriff's department says.
Willie Geist on Hosting ‘Morning Joe’ and ‘Sunday Today’.
Delivery driver robbed of vehicle, cash and food after suspect approached him with a gun.
'Light at the end of the tunnel': Seacoast Rep beats $200,000 goal.
Silver Airways To Begin Service Between New Orleans, Jacksonville.
‘Depraved and ruthless’ trucker, 34, killed stranger who offered a favour then moved into her home...
Watch: Kjaer and Tomori produce consecutive heroic goal line blocks to deny Genoa late on.
With attorney issue resolved, La Joya corruption case on track for May trial.
Readers respond: Empty promises on I-5 expansion.
Bayern Munich 'disapprove' of Flick's announcement on quitting post.
Willie Geist on Hosting ‘Morning Joe’ and ‘Sunday Today’.
Watch This Fearless Veterinarian Perform Dental Surgery on a Live Crocodile.