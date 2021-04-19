Paul Mescal joins the cast for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's stunning Park Slope townhouse seeks $4.6M
By: Joshua Rodriguez
2021-04-19 02:08:18
Gunman who police say killed 3 in Austin is a former sheriff’s detective accused of child sexual assault.
PSG scores last-gasp winner, rivals Monaco and Lyon also win.
OneTrust acquires Convercent to bring ethics and compliance technology into a single platform.
Cink wins third RBC Heritage title at age 47.
Communities Affected by Police Violence Also Deal with Anger, Grief.
Cubs: Buster Olney talks Kris Bryant, trade rumors and contract extensions.
Ontario to expand use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people 40 and older on Tuesday: Source.
Bam Adebayo caps brilliant performance with buzzer-beater to lift Heat over Nets.
Nintendo files additional lawsuit against hardware hackers.
Event Calendar, April 19.
'The Office': How Brian Baumgartner Ended up With 'Thousands' of Signed Fan Photos Addressed to Kevin Malone.
Kids head back to school in Allentown.