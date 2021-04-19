© Instagram / kevin bacon





Kyra Sedgwick stuns fans with jaw-dropping transformation as Kevin Bacon reacts and Bostonians have a better understanding of their American history than Philadelphians, Kevin Bacon says





Bostonians have a better understanding of their American history than Philadelphians, Kevin Bacon says and Kyra Sedgwick stuns fans with jaw-dropping transformation as Kevin Bacon reacts





Last News:

Fitch Assigns Santos First-Time IDR of 'BBB'; Outlook Stable.

Bahrain national airline to begin direct flights to and from Israel in June.

Rockets, Magic struggle with lineup consistency.

Saucier business owner hosts final day of grand opening despite weather conditions.

European soccer split as 12 clubs launch breakaway league.

ACM Awards to feature (most of) country music's top stars.

Grizzlies' 'road warriors' take on Nuggets.

Monarch butterflies embark on continent-wide journey yearly.

Texas 11, ACU 1: Confident but not cocky, Longhorns win their 13th game in a row.

Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day.

Gov. Whitmer Speaks About Coronavirus on NBC's «Meet The Press».