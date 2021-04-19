© Instagram / grace vanderwaal





Around the Remote: 'America’s Got Talent' features champions Kodi Lee, Shin Lim, Grace Vanderwaal and Grace VanderWaal: 5 things we learned about the 'America's Got Talent' phenom





Around the Remote: 'America’s Got Talent' features champions Kodi Lee, Shin Lim, Grace Vanderwaal and Grace VanderWaal: 5 things we learned about the 'America's Got Talent' phenom





Last News:

Grace VanderWaal: 5 things we learned about the 'America's Got Talent' phenom and Around the Remote: 'America’s Got Talent' features champions Kodi Lee, Shin Lim, Grace Vanderwaal

Lower Burrell woman wins $25000 grant from Pens and 84 Lumber.

Suspect arrested in shooting at Somers House tavern in Kenosha County that killed 3, injured 3 others.

Albany Common Council to vote on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, facing opposition.

Pennsylvania coach Jack Young puts Big 33 all-stars through early paces.

Women and girls in Jamaica are victims of chronic violence — but it’s only a snapshot.

In Dreams Begin Responsibilities: The Bountiful Life of Vartan Gregorian.

Religious services and the law.

Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery.

Preview: Dessert bar to open in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Joe Buck to swap booth for the podium and take a spin as guest host of ‘Jeopardy!’.

Orlando's Terrence Ross (back) ruled out on Sunday.