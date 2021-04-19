© Instagram / disturbed





TikTok users disturbed by the true meaning of a popular 90s song: 'You ruined my childhood' and Big police presence in Kips Bay after armed disturbed man gets in standoff with cops





TikTok users disturbed by the true meaning of a popular 90s song: 'You ruined my childhood' and Big police presence in Kips Bay after armed disturbed man gets in standoff with cops





Last News:

Big police presence in Kips Bay after armed disturbed man gets in standoff with cops and TikTok users disturbed by the true meaning of a popular 90s song: 'You ruined my childhood'

The world's next skateboard star is a 6-year-old Australian girl riding ramps double her size.

Cobb parents rally district to rebuild Sprayberry High School.

Texas A&M Wins Wild Game Over No. 1 Arkansas 11-10 on Sunday to Avoid Sweep.

Sterling Tiger volleyball pounces on the Lions.

Facebook: Our staff can carry on working from home after Covid.

Elite universities are falling short on their green promises.

World's richest man Elon Musk wins £2bn contract to land astronauts on the moon in this decade.

Vicky McClure on THAT Line of Duty cliffhanger: «Jed is always there to serve the story».

‘Break the chain’ of fake forwards, hoax messages on O2, remdesivir, beds.

Man, son among five killed after car falls into gorge on Badrinath highway.

Bam! Adebayo’s Jumper Lifts Heat Past Nets, 109-107.