© Instagram / colin firth





Colin Firth revisits 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and his 'cowardly' fight with Hugh Grant and How Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci turned their real-life friendship into a love story





Colin Firth revisits 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and his 'cowardly' fight with Hugh Grant and How Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci turned their real-life friendship into a love story





Last News:

How Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci turned their real-life friendship into a love story and Colin Firth revisits 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and his 'cowardly' fight with Hugh Grant

A winery, brewery and cafe all at one of the Finger Lakes' oldest and best-known producers.

Join Mayor Devanney and Township Council Members Manny Couto & Alvaro Medeiros for Coffee and Conversation on Tuesday, April 27 at 7:00 pm via ZOOM. Meet Special Guest.

7-year-old Dunseith girl killed in hit-and-run.

How to prevent grass fires and wildfires this season.

City Matters: Manchester kid finds success producing hip-hop beats in LA.

Won Poised for Rally as Economic Optimism Eclipses Virus Concern.

The Super League is the shameful end of the game as we know it.

Patel urges tech companies to 'live up to moral duty' to keep children safe.

Cancer research 'could be delayed by two years' due to coronavirus pandemic.

Signs of thaw on Iran nuclear standoff emerge in Vienna.

#15 VMI to face JMU on the road in FCS Playoffs.