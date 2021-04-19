Ace Ventura 3 is in the works for Amazon with Sonic the Hedgehog writers and Jim Carrey Fans Demanding New Ace Ventura Movie After SNL Skit
By: Mia Martinez
2021-04-19 03:25:22
Jim Carrey Fans Demanding New Ace Ventura Movie After SNL Skit and Ace Ventura 3 is in the works for Amazon with Sonic the Hedgehog writers
Bam Adebayo Hits Game-Winner To Lead HEAT Past Nets.
Patrick Marleau set to break Gordie Howe’s games record.
UPDATE: Infant killed in single-car crash, officials say.
It takes a village — and at the Kamloops Y, they built them.
Scrumptious in NELA.
Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery.
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all adults on Monday in MA, RI.
Belmont's road to housing equity, a virtual housing program on April 29.
POLICE TO CRACK DOWN ON GUN VIOLENCE AFTER JEROME AVE. MASSACRE.
Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as U.S. Capitol riot defense.
Restaurants struggling to find enough workers.